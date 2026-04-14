Hedgeye Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HGRO) Short Interest Update

Hedgeye Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HGRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,126 shares, a growth of 144.9% from the March 15th total of 4,544 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,599 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedgeye Quality Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of HGRO stock opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. Hedgeye Quality Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hedgeye Quality Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGRO. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Hedgeye Quality Growth ETF by 570.7% during the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Hedgeye Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Hedgeye Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000.

Hedgeye Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

HGRO is an actively managed, large-cap U.S. equity ETF with approximately 40–50 high-conviction holdings. It focuses on three categories—Deep Moat Compounders, Innovators/Disruptors & S-Curve Beneficiaries, and Idiosyncratic Special Situations—to pursue long‑term capital appreciation. The fund is managed by veteran portfolio manager Sam Rahman, who brings over 30 years of investment experience.

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