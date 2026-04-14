The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 254.88 and traded as high as GBX 265. The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 260, with a volume of 79,708 shares trading hands.

The Alumasc Group Stock Up 1.9%

The stock has a market cap of £95.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 254.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 267.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88.

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The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported GBX 8.30 EPS for the quarter. The Alumasc Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 18.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Alumasc Group plc will post 29.3908629 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Alumasc Group Company Profile

Alumasc is a UK-based supplier of premium building products, systems and solutions.

Almost 80% of group sales are driven by building regulations and specifications (architects and structural engineers) because of the performance characteristics offered.

Over 90% of group sales relate to one or more of the following long-term strategic growth drivers: Energy management, Water management, Bespoke architectural solutions and Ease of construction (including off-site construction)

Our strategy is enabling us to outperform the UK construction market, and we are leveraging this through growth in export sales.

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