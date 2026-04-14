Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.1667.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CELH. Bank of America upgraded Celsius from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Celsius from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

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Celsius Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Celsius by 7.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Celsius by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.64, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $32.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business had revenue of $721.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celsius

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Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company’s flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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