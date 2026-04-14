Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.69 and traded as low as $32.71. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 2,118,377 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 1.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $758.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average of $43.63.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YINN. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 34.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 6.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

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