Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and traded as low as $17.15. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 193,719 shares trading hands.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

The Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE: CAF) is a closed-end investment fund designed to provide U.S. investors with direct exposure to China A-share equities. Primarily focused on mainland China’s onshore stock market, the fund seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of common stocks, depositary receipts, warrants and other equity-related securities of issuers domiciled in or conducting the majority of their business operations in China.

Launched in the mid-2000s, the fund was established to capitalize on China’s gradual opening of its domestic equity markets to foreign investors.

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