Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Shares Down 4.1% – What’s Next?

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.78 and last traded at GBX 10.90. Approximately 18,785,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 21,826,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.37.
Pantheon Resources Stock Up 1.7%
The firm has a market capitalization of £161.20 million, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of -0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.
About Pantheon Resources
Pantheon’s stated objective is to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of approximately $5 per barrel of recoverable resources by end 2028.
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