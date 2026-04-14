Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Shares Down 4.1% – What’s Next?

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.78 and last traded at GBX 10.90. Approximately 18,785,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 21,826,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.37.

Pantheon Resources Stock Up 1.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of £161.20 million, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of -0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

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About Pantheon Resources

(Get Free Report)

Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing its 100% owned Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on State of Alaska land on the North Slope, onshore USA. Independently certified best estimate contingent recoverable resources attributable to these projects currently total c. 1.6 billion barrels of ANS crude and 6.6 Tcf of associated natural gas. The Company owns 100% working interest in c. 259,000 acres.

Pantheon’s stated objective is to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of approximately $5 per barrel of recoverable resources by end 2028.

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