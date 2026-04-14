ITT (NYSE:ITT) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $220.43 and last traded at $219.58, with a volume of 987869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ITT from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.55.

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ITT Trading Up 1.2%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ITT had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. ITT has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.386 dividend. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 63,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $12,099,280.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 262,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,028,284.26. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in ITT by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ITT by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Bayban bought a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in ITT by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, MidFirst Bank bought a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

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ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company’s operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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