IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$70.79 and last traded at C$70.69, with a volume of 410402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$69.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on IGM. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$61.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$68.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.57.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IGM

IGM Financial Stock Up 2.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.52, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$66.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.16.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 28.81%.The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.006816 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Patrick O’sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.73, for a total transaction of C$1,718,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,627,479.17. This represents a 39.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold a total of 92,400 shares of company stock worth $6,306,649 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Financial

(Get Free Report)

Mackenzie Investments (“Mackenzie”) is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $244 billion (CAD) in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London.

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