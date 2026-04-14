PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.03 and last traded at $40.66, with a volume of 384246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Monday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on PDF Solutions from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDF Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions Stock Up 4.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,033.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. PDF Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDF Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 117,205.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 19,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 32,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions

(Get Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a technology company that provides data-driven solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Founded in 1991, the company specializes in software and services designed to improve yield, productivity and profitability for semiconductor fabricators. Over its history, PDF Solutions has positioned itself as a partner to foundries, integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), assembly and test operations, offering tailored data analytics and engineering expertise.

The company’s flagship offering, the Exensio platform, aggregates and analyzes data from process equipment, metrology and inspection systems to identify yield-limiting defects and process excursions.

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