Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 554 and last traded at GBX 553.50, with a volume of 7381127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 550.50.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Stock Up 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of £6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 502.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 476.71.

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Insider Activity at Polar Capital Technology Trust

In related news, insider Tim Cruttenden purchased 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 504 per share, for a total transaction of £4,949.28. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Capital Technology Trust

As artificial intelligence continues to rapidly advance, so does its impact and vast market potential.

Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT) is a FTSE 100 company managed by one of the largest, most experienced technology investment teams in Europe. We take a conservative approach to investing in this high growth sector and leverage our expertise to navigate AI’s early adoption cycle, embracing the opportunities afforded through widespread AI disruption.

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