Torm Plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Down 59.5% in March

Torm Plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 526,628 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the March 15th total of 1,300,264 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 860,330 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Torm Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of TRMD traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 769,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.02. Torm has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $31.76.

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Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Torm had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Torm will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torm Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torm

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Torm’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Torm’s payout ratio is 71.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Folketrygdfondet purchased a new position in shares of Torm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,920,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Torm by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 40,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 20,914 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Torm in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Torm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Torm

Torm Company Profile

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Torm A/S (NASDAQ: TRMD) is an international shipping company specializing in the transportation of refined petroleum products. The firm owns and operates a modern fleet of product tankers, including both Handysize and MR vessels, which are designed to carry a broad range of clean petroleum cargoes such as gasoline, jet fuel and diesel. Torm’s core business revolves around voyage and time-charter contracts with major oil companies, trading houses and other energy sector clients around the world.

The company’s fleet is deployed on global trade routes, with particular focus on major refining and consumption regions in Europe, North America and Asia.

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