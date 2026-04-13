Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NCLH. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.26.

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Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:NCLH traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,109,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,033,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.11. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.45.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 50.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.380 EPS. Analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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