SUNation Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNE) Short Interest Down 51.0% in March

SUNation Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 138,298 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the March 15th total of 282,136 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,886,326 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SUNation Energy Stock Down 1.2%

SUNE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 85,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.79. SUNation Energy has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $9.32.

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SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.21 million during the quarter. SUNation Energy had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 15.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUNE shares. Wall Street Zen raised SUNation Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SUNation Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SUNation Energy currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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SUNation Energy Company Profile

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SUNation Energy Group, Inc is a Florida-based solar energy company specializing in the design, engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance of photovoltaic solar systems. Headquartered in Boca Raton, the company focuses on delivering turnkey solar solutions for residential and commercial customers. Its integrated service model spans site assessment, system design, installation, interconnection and ongoing performance monitoring.

The company’s product offering includes rooftop and ground-mounted solar arrays, energy storage systems and electric vehicle charging stations.

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