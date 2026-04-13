Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Insider Sells $184,800.00 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) insider Casey O’connor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 480,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,428.72. This represents a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Casey O’connor also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, January 27th, Casey O’connor sold 19,347 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $109,890.96.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Casey O’connor sold 41,259 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $220,323.06.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Casey O’connor sold 83,641 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $431,587.56.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Casey O’connor sold 13,852 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $73,969.68.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,094. The stock has a market cap of $442.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 2.33. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 324.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

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Stitch Fix, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a leading online personal styling service that blends data science with human expertise to deliver curated clothing and accessory selections. Founded in 2011 by Katrina Lake, the company pioneered a subscription-based model in which customers receive periodic “Fixes” tailored to their personal style, size and budget. Each shipment arrives with several handpicked items along with styling notes, allowing clients to review, purchase and return pieces at their convenience.

Clients begin by completing an online style profile that captures their measurements, design preferences and lifestyle needs.

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