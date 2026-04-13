Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) CFO Orden John Van Sells 8,000 Shares

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) CFO Orden John Van sold 8,000 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $351,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,169.24. This represents a 19.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Village Super Market Trading Down 1.5%

VLGEA traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $637.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.71. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $45.12.

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Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $640.96 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.37%.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Village Super Market in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Village Super Market from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VLGEA

Institutional Trading of Village Super Market

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Village Super Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Company Profile

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Village Super Market, Inc is a publicly traded supermarket operator headquartered in Springfield, New Jersey. The company operates a network of ShopRite-branded grocery stores under a membership agreement with Wakefern Food Corp., one of the largest retailer-owned cooperatives in the United States. Through its ShopRite banner, Village Super Market serves communities across northern and central New Jersey, offering a full range of grocery products from fresh produce, meat, seafood and bakery items to dairy, deli and health and beauty merchandise.

The company’s supermarkets feature an array of in-store services designed to meet diverse customer needs.

Further Reading

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