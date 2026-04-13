Insider Buying: Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC) CEO Acquires 3,300 Shares of Stock

Virco Manufacturing Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Virtue purchased 3,300 shares of Virco Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $18,216.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 499,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,164.48. This trade represents a 0.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Virco Manufacturing Trading Up 4.1%

NASDAQ VIRC traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,132. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Virco Manufacturing Corporation has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $92.20 million, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64.

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Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). Virco Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $26.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.61 million. Research analysts predict that Virco Manufacturing Corporation will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virco Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Virco Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Virco Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Virco Manufacturing from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Virco Manufacturing

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virco Manufacturing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Virco Manufacturing by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Virco Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virco Manufacturing by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Virco Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Virco Manufacturing by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 85,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

About Virco Manufacturing

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Virco Manufacturing Corporation (NASDAQ: VIRC) is a leading American manufacturer of furniture, primarily serving the K-12 education market. Headquartered in Torrance, California, the company designs, produces and distributes a comprehensive range of classroom seating, student desks, tables and educational workstations. Over several decades, Virco has built a reputation for durable, cost-effective solutions tailored to the needs of schools, colleges and other institutional customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes molded plastic and wood-seat student chairs, modular and fixed-height desks, multi-purpose tables, computer furniture, laboratory stools and teacher furnishings.

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