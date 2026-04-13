Jarrod Patten Sells 1,900 Shares of Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC) Stock

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Free Report) Director Jarrod Patten sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $248,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,240. This represents a 6.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRC remained flat at $100.00 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,581,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,280. Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock has a 12-month low of $90.52 and a 12-month high of $100.42. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 3.25.

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Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.9583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

About Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock

Strategy Inc is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provides industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software. It has one reportable operating segment: the Software Business, which is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of the company’s enterprise analytics software platform through cloud subscriptions and licensing arrangements and related services (i.e., product support, consulting, and education).

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