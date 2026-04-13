Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) EVP Edward Hoffman Sells 1,991 Shares

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) EVP Edward Hoffman sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $69,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 151,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,310,095. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of RDN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.41. 844,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.33. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $38.84.

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Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 46.99%.The company had revenue of $300.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

RDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Radian Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RDN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,272,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,393,000 after buying an additional 427,473 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,959,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,481,000 after acquiring an additional 63,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,717,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,773,000 after acquiring an additional 274,222 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,019,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,586,000 after acquiring an additional 171,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,012,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,411,000 after acquiring an additional 916,003 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

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Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance and related risk management solutions in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, Radian Guaranty Inc, the company underwrites borrower-paid and lender-paid mortgage insurance that protects lenders and investors from potential losses arising from borrower defaults. Radian’s core business focuses on supporting residential mortgage originations and servicing by offering capital-efficient credit protection and credit risk transfer strategies.

Beyond mortgage insurance, Radian offers an array of real estate transaction services under its Radian Title division.

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