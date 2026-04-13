Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) EVP Edward Hoffman Sells 1,991 Shares

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) EVP Edward Hoffman sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $69,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 151,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,310,095. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
Radian Group Price Performance
Shares of RDN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.41. 844,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.33. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $38.84.
Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 46.99%.The company had revenue of $300.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Radian Group Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Radian Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on RDN
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,272,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,393,000 after buying an additional 427,473 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,959,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,481,000 after acquiring an additional 63,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,717,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,773,000 after acquiring an additional 274,222 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,019,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,586,000 after acquiring an additional 171,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,012,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,411,000 after acquiring an additional 916,003 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Radian Group Company Profile
Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance and related risk management solutions in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, Radian Guaranty Inc, the company underwrites borrower-paid and lender-paid mortgage insurance that protects lenders and investors from potential losses arising from borrower defaults. Radian’s core business focuses on supporting residential mortgage originations and servicing by offering capital-efficient credit protection and credit risk transfer strategies.
Beyond mortgage insurance, Radian offers an array of real estate transaction services under its Radian Title division.
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