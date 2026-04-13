Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) CEO Sells $2,912,800.00 in Stock

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Farley sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $2,912,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,923,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,260,484.26. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bullish Price Performance

BLSH stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,885. The company has a quick ratio of 27.69, a current ratio of 29.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $42.23. Bullish has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 390.55.

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Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($3.89). The company had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter. Bullish had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The business’s revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Bullish in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bullish from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bullish from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bullish in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bullish from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on BLSH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullish

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bullish during the third quarter valued at $91,782,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Bullish during the third quarter valued at $4,540,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Bullish during the third quarter valued at $7,099,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bullish during the third quarter valued at $2,723,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bullish during the third quarter valued at $3,180,000.

Key Stories Impacting Bullish

Here are the key news stories impacting Bullish this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broader risk-on rally — optimism around a potential U.S.–Iran peace deal helped the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rebound, providing a tailwind for growth and fintech names that supports BLSH’s share move. Read More.

Broader risk-on rally — optimism around a potential U.S.–Iran peace deal helped the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rebound, providing a tailwind for growth and fintech names that supports BLSH’s share move. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Risk appetite for thematic/leveraged products — launches like Defiance’s 2x space ETF (XAIL) signal traders are taking more aggressive, sector-specific positions, consistent with a broader risk-on mood that can lift speculative listings including Bullish. Read More.

Risk appetite for thematic/leveraged products — launches like Defiance’s 2x space ETF (XAIL) signal traders are taking more aggressive, sector-specific positions, consistent with a broader risk-on mood that can lift speculative listings including Bullish. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market-level analyst coverage is mixed but generally tilted toward selective bullishness in tech and EV/air mobility names (Rivian, Archer) and emerging-tech themes (quantum), supporting a constructive tape for growth shares overall. Read More. • Read More. • Read More.

Market-level analyst coverage is mixed but generally tilted toward selective bullishness in tech and EV/air mobility names (Rivian, Archer) and emerging-tech themes (quantum), supporting a constructive tape for growth shares overall. Read More. • Read More. • Read More. Negative Sentiment: Company fundamentals remain a risk — Bullish reported a large EPS miss in its most recent quarter (reported negative EPS vs. consensus), has a very high P/E on thin earnings, and currently trades below its 200‑day moving average; volume today is below its 30‑day average, suggesting mixed conviction. These factors leave the stock vulnerable to retreats if market sentiment cools.

About Bullish

(Get Free Report)

Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) is a company that develops and operates digital asset market infrastructure, including a cryptocurrency trading platform and related technology services. The firm’s stated activities focus on providing exchange services, market structure and trading technology designed to support the listing, execution and clearing of digital assets. Bullish positions itself as a bridge between traditional capital markets practices and the evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The business was announced in connection with Block.one, the software developer known for its work on the EOS blockchain, and was formed with the intent of creating a regulated, institutional-grade marketplace for digital assets.

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