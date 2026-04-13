Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Up 1.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $286.00 to $340.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vertiv traded as high as $300.68 and last traded at $299.9890. 4,710,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 7,495,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.11.

VRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings raised Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $204.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.15.

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Insider Activity at Vertiv

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $10,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,244.82. The trade was a 64.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total transaction of $25,633,048.58. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,701,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Vertiv by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,670,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,568,000 after buying an additional 1,939,749 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,524,000 after buying an additional 1,283,110 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Vertiv by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,828,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,885,000 after buying an additional 1,091,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 934.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,667,000 after buying an additional 992,031 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Trading Up 1.7%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.82 and its 200-day moving average is $199.30. The firm has a market cap of $114.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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