Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 116 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the March 15th total of 639 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,464 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of RNEM traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.98. 154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820. Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $59.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.62.

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The First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (RNEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of emerging-market stocks selected for low volatility. RNEM was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

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