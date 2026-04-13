Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Quarterly ETF (NASDAQ:QQQP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Quarterly ETF (NASDAQ:QQQP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,451 shares, an increase of 129.5% from the March 15th total of 1,068 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Quarterly ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQP stock traded up $3.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.43. Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Quarterly ETF has a one year low of $90.60 and a one year high of $190.01.

Get Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Quarterly ETF alerts:

Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Quarterly ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Tradr 2X Long Triple Q Quarterly ETF (QQQP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x exposure to the Invesco QQQ Trusts (ticker: QQQ-US) quarterly price returns through swap agreements with major global financial institutions. QQQP was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Tradr.

Receive News & Ratings for Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Quarterly ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Quarterly ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.