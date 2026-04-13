Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,797 shares, an increase of 116.3% from the March 15th total of 2,680 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,058 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $23.44. 3,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,989. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $22.32 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62.

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Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REGCP) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers. The company focuses on daily-need and necessity-based retail, targeting properties that serve as community hubs for food, health and service tenants.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency has built a portfolio of more than 400 properties across key U.S. markets, including Southern California, Texas, the Southeast and the Mid-Atlantic.

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