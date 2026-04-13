State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $25.74 Million Position in American Express Company $AXP

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,565 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Express were worth $25,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 13.0% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth $428,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 4.2% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.9% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting American Express
Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights AXP for earnings growth and price strength, naming it a stock to watch — a momentum/earnings-based endorsement that can attract investors. Earnings Growth & Price Strength Make American Express (AXP) a Stock to Watch
- Positive Sentiment: Seasonality study (Benzinga) points to a historical April–June lift for AXP, with a recurring mid‑April buy signal — this creates a short-term technical tailwind for traders. American Express Has A Spring Pattern: History Says April 14 Is The Buy Signal
- Neutral Sentiment: Kalkine reports AXP tracking valuation metrics within the S&P 500 — useful context on relative valuation but not an immediate catalyst. American Express (NYSE:AXP) Tracks Valuation Metrics Within S&P 500 Chart
- Neutral Sentiment: Visa’s push on AI-driven commerce (Intelligent Commerce Connect) is industry‑level news — potential longer‑term competitive pressure, but not an immediate earnings shock to AXP. How Can Visa’s Intelligent Commerce Connect Power AI Agents?
- Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat / newsletter pieces discuss sector picks and analyst commentary that may shift investor interest into/away from financials; informative but not a direct catalyst. 3 Sectors to Buy While They’re Down and 1 to Walk Away From
- Neutral Sentiment: Globe and Mail roundup and Delta’s strong Q1 revenue both add macro/sector color — Delta’s travel strength supports consumer spend trends that benefit card issuers like Amex. Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: MSCI (MSCI) and American Express (AXP)
- Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its AXP price target from $425 to $415 while keeping an Overweight rating — a modest negative signal that trims upside expectations. Wells Fargo Lowers AXP Target, Says Consumer Trends Remain Resilient
- Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan cut its price target sharply (reported from $375 to $325) and moved to a Neutral rating — this is the largest near-term negative catalyst and likely the main driver of selling pressure. American Express price target cut coverage
American Express Stock Performance
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Express Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore set a $393.00 price objective on American Express in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $328.00 price objective on American Express in a report on Monday, January 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on American Express from $328.00 to $285.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.20.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AXP
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total value of $5,348,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,608.10. The trade was a 62.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total value of $2,820,301.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,270,704.09. This represents a 46.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
American Express Company Profile
American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.
American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.
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