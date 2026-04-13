State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $25.74 Million Position in American Express Company $AXP

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,565 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Express were worth $25,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 13.0% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth $428,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 4.2% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.9% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting American Express

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American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $313.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $239.27 and a 12-month high of $387.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore set a $393.00 price objective on American Express in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $328.00 price objective on American Express in a report on Monday, January 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on American Express from $328.00 to $285.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total value of $5,348,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,608.10. The trade was a 62.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total value of $2,820,301.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,270,704.09. This represents a 46.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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