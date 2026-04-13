Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.31 and last traded at GBX 3.31. 7,671,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 2,997,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50.

Great Southern Copper Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £21.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of -0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.96.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Great Southern Copper news, insider Charles Richard William Bond acquired 736,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 per share, with a total value of £14,737.12. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Copper

Great Southern Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on copper-gold deposits in Chile. The Company has the option to acquire rights to 100% of two projects that are prospective for large porphyry copper-gold deposits in the underexplored coastal belt of Chile, a globally significant mining jurisdiction and the world’s largest copper producer.

Further Reading

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