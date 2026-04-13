State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $21.58 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $21,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,393,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 276,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,130,000 after buying an additional 62,790 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 51,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,913,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,230,982.40. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,499,170. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $653.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:TMO opened at $496.34 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $643.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.60%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.