Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Short Interest Down 58.7% in March

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,364 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the March 15th total of 32,387 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,492 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Global X Aging Population ETF Price Performance

Global X Aging Population ETF stock opened at $36.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.90. Global X Aging Population ETF has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $84.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.69.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Global X Aging Population ETF by 76.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 16,156 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Aging Population ETF

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

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