Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at $126,495,965.44. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 91,623 shares worth $35,053,508. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

NASDAQ MU opened at $420.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.21. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.64 and a 12 month high of $471.34. The company has a market capitalization of $474.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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