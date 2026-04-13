Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson Sells O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (Democratic-Illinois) recently sold shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). In a filing disclosed on April 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in O’Reilly Automotive stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY TRUST ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

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Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/20/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/19/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 3/9/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 2/17/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BNY (NYSE:BK) on 2/17/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 2/17/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of BNY (NYSE:BK) on 2/17/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) on 2/11/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) on 2/11/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) on 2/11/2026.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.82. 437,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,018,895. The stock has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 239.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Truist Financial set a $107.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $105.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.26.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,190.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,414.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 56,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 52,550 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,718.8% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,362.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 222,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,035,000 after purchasing an additional 207,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,418.9% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Jackson

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson’s career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

About O’Reilly Automotive

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O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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