Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,990. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $10.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03.

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About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

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Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NMI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by U.S. states, territories and municipalities, as well as certain municipal securities issued outside the United States. By focusing on a diversified portfolio of investment-grade and select below-investment-grade municipal bonds, NMI aims to deliver tax-advantaged income to its shareholders.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other municipal securities across a broad range of sectors, including transportation, utilities, health care and education.

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