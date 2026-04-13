Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Petrus Resources Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of TSE PRQ traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,547. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.83. The firm has a market cap of C$300.66 million, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.29. Petrus Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.23 and a 12-month high of C$2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51.

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Petrus Resources Company Profile

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Further Reading

Petrus Resources Ltd is a company that is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of energy business assets. The company receives maximum revenue from oil and natural gas. The company’s core operating areas are Ferrier, Central Alberta, and the Rocky Mountain foothills.

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