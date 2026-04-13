Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.
Petrus Resources Trading Up 3.0%
Shares of TSE PRQ traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,547. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.83. The firm has a market cap of C$300.66 million, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.29. Petrus Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.23 and a 12-month high of C$2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51.
Petrus Resources Company Profile
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