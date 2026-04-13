LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.49, but opened at $4.29. LG Display shares last traded at $4.3150, with a volume of 540,533 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LG Display in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised LG Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on LPL

LG Display Stock Down 2.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in LG Display during the third quarter valued at $7,862,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in LG Display by 114.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,948,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,826 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in LG Display by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 776,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 372,199 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in LG Display by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 633,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 352,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in LG Display by 792.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 175,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,126 shares in the last quarter.

LG Display Company Profile

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LG Display Co, Ltd., headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, is a global manufacturer of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels. The company designs and produces display solutions for a wide range of applications, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, tablets, smartphones, signage and automotive screens. Its product offerings span large-screen television modules, ultra-high definition monitors, flexible and transparent OLED displays, and specialized industrial panels.

LG Display operates a network of production facilities and research centers across Asia, including major manufacturing sites in Paju and Gumi, South Korea, as well as Wuhan, China.

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