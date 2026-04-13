Century Global Commodities (TSE:CNT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Century Global Commodities Co. (TSE:CNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 50100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Century Global Commodities Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of C$4.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.

About Century Global Commodities

(Get Free Report)

Century Global Commodities Corp is a diversified company and primarily engaged in exploration and mining activities with assets in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Quebec, Canada. It also has operations in the distribution of food in China. Its segments include the Mining segment, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Canada and the investment in global mining securities; the Food segment, which engages in the distribution of food and the provision of food service in Hong Kong and Mainland China; and the Corporate segment, which mainly represents the group’s corporate and managerial functions.

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