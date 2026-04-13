Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 122,010 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the March 15th total of 73,846 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,678 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of VPU traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.29. 200,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,135. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $162.93 and a 1-year high of $206.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.60 and a 200 day moving average of $193.34.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Utilities ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of those companies considered electric, gas, or water utilities, or companies that operate as independent producers and/or distributors of power.

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