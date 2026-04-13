Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Insmed (INSM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Insmed (NASDAQ: INSM):

4/10/2026 – Insmed is now covered by Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2026 – Insmed was upgraded by Raymond James Financial, Inc. to “moderate buy”.

4/1/2026 – Insmed had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $231.00 to $237.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2026 – Insmed was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from “equal weight” to “overweight”. They now have a $212.00 price target on the stock, up from $166.00.

3/26/2026 – Insmed had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $230.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2026 – Insmed had its price target raised by Mizuho from $204.00 to $206.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2026 – Insmed had its price target raised by Leerink Partners from $210.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2026 – Insmed had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $205.00 to $208.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2026 – Insmed had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $211.00 to $213.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2026 – Insmed had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $208.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2026 – Insmed is now covered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2026 – Insmed had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $211.00 to $204.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Insmed had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Insmed was given a new $166.00 price target by Morgan Stanley.

2/20/2026 – Insmed had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $234.00 to $208.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Insmed was given a new $205.00 price target by Stifel Nicolaus.

2/19/2026 – Insmed was given a new $211.00 price target by Mizuho.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $116,942.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 79,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,469,365.72. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 19,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,964,945.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,483.58. The trade was a 27.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 179,777 shares of company stock valued at $28,412,777 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

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Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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