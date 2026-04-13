Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Trading 8.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.37 and last traded at $38.7250. 543,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,206,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Innodata in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Innodata in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Innodata in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innodata currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

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Innodata Stock Up 9.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average of $56.92.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Innodata had a return on equity of 35.12% and a net margin of 12.79%.The company had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innodata

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Innodata during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Innodata by 506.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innodata during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Innodata by 1,567.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Innodata during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata

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Innodata Inc (NASDAQ: INOD) is a digital services and technology company that specializes in data engineering and artificial intelligence solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in East Brunswick, New Jersey, the company provides structured content and digital transformation services to publishers, media companies, legal and compliance organizations, and other information-intensive industries. Innodata’s platform enables clients to convert unstructured text, images and multimedia into high‐quality, machine‐readable formats that support search, analytics and AI model training.

The firm’s offerings include content enrichment, metadata management, taxonomy development, digital asset management and data annotation services.

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