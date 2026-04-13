Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Stock Price Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.44 and last traded at $54.44. 2,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 3,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Halma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Halma Trading Down 3.9%

Halma Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.07.

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Halma plc is a United Kingdom–based group of specialist technology companies that develop products and services designed to protect and improve lives. The company focuses on safety, health and environmental markets, bringing together a portfolio of engineering-led businesses that design, manufacture and distribute sensing, detection, monitoring and control technologies. Its offering is aimed at reducing risk, improving safety outcomes and supporting regulatory compliance across a range of industrial, commercial and medical settings.

Halma’s subsidiaries supply a broad array of hardware and software solutions, including sensors and detection systems for fire, gas and hazardous conditions, medical devices and diagnostics, environmental and water-quality monitoring equipment, and related lifecycle services such as calibration, maintenance and technical support.

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