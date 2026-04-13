Cap Gemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Cap Gemini SA (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,150,479 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 231% from the previous session’s volume of 347,708 shares.The stock last traded at $24.0160 and had previously closed at $23.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CGEMY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cap Gemini from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cap Gemini in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cap Gemini to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Cap Gemini from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cap Gemini presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Cap Gemini Price Performance

About Cap Gemini

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97.

(Get Free Report)

Cap Gemini (OTCMKTS: CGEMY), commonly known as Capgemini, is a global professional services and consulting firm that provides technology-led business transformation services. The company’s core activities include management and IT consulting, systems integration, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services. Capgemini delivers solutions across the digital value chain, combining strategy, design, engineering and operations to help clients modernize legacy systems, implement cloud platforms, deploy data and AI capabilities, and secure IT environments.

Founded in 1967 by Serge Kampf and headquartered in Paris, Capgemini has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities and geographic footprint.

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