Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.8930, with a volume of 102041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Park Aerospace from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Park Aerospace Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $635.63 million, a P/E ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 116.28%.

Institutional Trading of Park Aerospace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park Aerospace (NYSE: PKE) is a specialized materials and manufacturing company that designs, develops and produces high-performance composite structures, engineered laminates and specialty adhesives for aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes advanced honeycomb cores, composite assemblies, dielectric and high-reliability circuit materials, as well as structural and bonding solutions that meet demanding performance and weight requirements.

The company operates through two principal segments.

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