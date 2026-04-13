Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2026

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDWGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 354,171 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 136,569 shares.The stock last traded at $68.41 and had previously closed at $68.32.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average of $69.24.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1963 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.