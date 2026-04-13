Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 354,171 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 136,569 shares.The stock last traded at $68.41 and had previously closed at $68.32.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average of $69.24.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1963 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
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