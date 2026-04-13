Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 354,171 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 136,569 shares.The stock last traded at $68.41 and had previously closed at $68.32.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average of $69.24.

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Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1963 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000.

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The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

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