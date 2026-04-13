Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF (NYSEARCA:XIDV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF (NYSEARCA:XIDV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,731 shares, an increase of 97.9% from the March 15th total of 3,401 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,555 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invested Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,944,000.

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Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XIDV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.38. 3,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,810. The company has a market cap of $63.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.35. Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $37.89.

Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF (XIDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from developed markets, excluding the US. The fund uses an optimizer that aims for high dividend yield balanced against volatility relative to the broad international equity market. XIDV was launched on Jan 21, 2025 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

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