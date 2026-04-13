ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 204 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the March 15th total of 578 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
ProShares Metaverse ETF Stock Up 0.1%
VERS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.86. 315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.43. ProShares Metaverse ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.76.
ProShares Metaverse ETF Company Profile
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