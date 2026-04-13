ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 204 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the March 15th total of 578 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ProShares Metaverse ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VERS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.86. 315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.43. ProShares Metaverse ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.76.

Get ProShares Metaverse ETF alerts:

ProShares Metaverse ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The ProShares Metaverse ETF (VERS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Metaverse Theme index. The fund tracks a concentrated index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are positioned to benefit from the development and use of the Metaverse. Stocks are selected based on the amount of exposure to the related theme and weighted based on a modified equal weight strategy. VERS was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.