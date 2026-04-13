JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Jfe Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 12685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.3750.

JFE Stock Down 2.0%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

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JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. JFE had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS: JFEEF) is a Tokyo‐based steel and engineering conglomerate that ranks among the largest industrial groups in Japan. The company operates primarily through two main segments: JFE Steel, which manufactures a broad range of steel products including flat‐rolled steel, long steel products and plates, and JFE Engineering, which provides environmental and resource treatment facilities as well as infrastructure systems. Serving key industries such as automotive, construction, shipbuilding and energy, JFE Holdings combines advanced steelmaking expertise with engineering services to support a wide array of global customers.

Formed in September 2002 through the merger of NKK Corporation and Kawasaki Steel Corporation, JFE Holdings built on a legacy of technical innovation spanning more than a century.

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