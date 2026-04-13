Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 13700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Lomiko Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.34.

About Lomiko Metals

(Get Free Report)

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Surrey, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.