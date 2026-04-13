Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 581 shares.The stock last traded at $128.2740 and had previously closed at $136.37.

Merck KGaA Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.20 and its 200 day moving average is $139.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.96.

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About Merck KGaA

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Merck KGaA, headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany, is a long-established multinational chemical and pharmaceutical company with roots dating back to 1668. Operating under the brand Merck Group (and using distinct consumer-facing names in certain regions to avoid confusion with other companies of similar name), the company is privately controlled by the Merck family and organizes its activities across multiple business units that serve customers in Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific and beyond.

The company’s operations are organized mainly into three businesses.

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