Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Short Interest Update

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,120 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the March 15th total of 13,340 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,087 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Beazley Price Performance

Beazley stock remained flat at $17.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,423. Beazley has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BZLYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Beazley to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Beazley to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Beazley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beazley PLC is a specialist insurer and reinsurer headquartered in London, operating as a Lloyd’s syndicate manager (Syndicate 2623) and a publicly listed company on the London Stock Exchange. Established in 1986, Beazley has built a reputation for underwriting expertise across a range of specialty lines, offering tailored risk solutions to clients worldwide. The company’s shares trade in the United States on the OTC market under the ticker BZLYF.

The firm’s core business activities span five principal divisions: Property, Marine, Political Risk & Crisis Management, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines.

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