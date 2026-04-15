Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.45 and last traded at $38.4170. 2,881,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 5,572,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 6.5%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -211.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.25 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.03%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 24,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $579,991.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,869.31. The trade was a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 74,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $1,967,861.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,849,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,973,091.76. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 485,772 shares of company stock worth $12,736,803 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 110.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 17,673 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 131,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 476,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 320,662 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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