Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Shares Up 13% – What’s Next?

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 560,510 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 194,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Grid Metals Trading Up 13.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$30.29 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Grid Metals

(Get Free Report)

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario. Its properties also include the Makwa Mayville Ni-Cu-PGM-Co property located to northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba; Donner Lake Lithium property located in southeastern Manitoba; and the Campus Creek Lithium property located in northwestern Ontario.

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