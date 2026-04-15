Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Shares Down 11.8% – Time to Sell?

Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.07 and last traded at GBX 0.08. 100,799,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 175,815,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09.

Technology Minerals Trading Down 11.8%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.09. The company has a market cap of £2.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.06.

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Technology Minerals (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX (0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 150 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Technology Minerals Plc will post 0.0442708 earnings per share for the current year.

Technology Minerals Company Profile

Technology Minerals is developing the UK’s first listed, sustainable circular economy for battery metals, using cutting-edge technology to recycle, recover, and re-use battery technologies for a renewable energy future. The Company currently holds 48.35% of the issued share capital of Recyclus Group Ltd, the UK’s first industrial-scale recycler of both lithium-ion and lead acid batteries.

Technology Minerals is focused on raw material exploration required for Li-ion batteries, whilst solving the ecological issue of spent Li-ion batteries, by recycling them for re-use by battery manufacturers.

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