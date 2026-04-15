Short Interest in QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Declines By 26.7%

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 127,043 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 173,289 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 556 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 228.5 days.

QinetiQ Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:QNTQF remained flat at $6.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36.

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About QinetiQ Group

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QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) is a UK-based defence technology company that delivers research, development and advisory services to military, security and civil customers worldwide. Headquartered in Farnborough, England, QinetiQ provides a blend of systems integration, test and evaluation, consultancy and managed services spanning land, sea, air and cyber domains.

The company’s core activities encompass advanced aeronautics and space testing, sensor and communications development, autonomous systems and robotics, as well as cybersecurity and resilience solutions.

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